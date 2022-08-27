Filecash Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,576.97 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Filecash has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $94,576.97 and $53,780.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.