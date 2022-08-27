Financial Comparison: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 1 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

LM Funding America presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -1,385.84% -43.25% -42.43% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LM Funding America and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $900,000.00 17.89 $4.76 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LM Funding America beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

(Get Rating)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. LM Funding America, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.