Financial Contrast: Revlon (NYSE:REV) & Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Revlon shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.1% of Revlon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revlon and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon -18.74% N/A -12.74% Waldencast N/A N/A -1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A Waldencast 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revlon and Waldencast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Waldencast has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Given Waldencast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Revlon.

Volatility and Risk

Revlon has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revlon and Waldencast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon $2.08 billion 0.17 -$206.90 million ($7.03) -0.92 Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Waldencast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revlon.

Summary

Waldencast beats Revlon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revlon

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes, and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. It sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, independent distributors, mass and prestige retail, e-commerce sites, department stores, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as licenses its Revlon and other trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York. On June 15, 2022, Revlon, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Waldencast

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals. Its portfolio includes Obagi Medical that provides transformational skin care products formulated to minimize signs of skin aging, address dark spots, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles and to protect and enhance skin tone and texture; and Obagi Clinical that offers skin care products designed to prevent the early signs of skin aging. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in White Plains, New York.

