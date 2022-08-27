Financial Survey: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) versus Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 12.33% 12.57% 9.13% Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tower Semiconductor and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Netlist.

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.29 $150.01 million $1.85 25.14 Netlist $142.35 million 5.06 $4.83 million ($0.14) -22.21

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Netlist on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

