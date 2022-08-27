Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

Fintech Ecosystem Development stock remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth about $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

