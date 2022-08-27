First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) by 1,312.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.49% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp engages in the federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding of Federal Savings Bank. The firm offers personal, business, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

