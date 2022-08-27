First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 70.3% in August

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the July 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 273,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

