First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 70.3% in August

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the July 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
FTCS opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
