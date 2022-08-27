First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000.

