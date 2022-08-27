First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.