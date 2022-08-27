First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 3,950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NFTY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period.

