First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS – Get Rating) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.35 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 588,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 743,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73.

