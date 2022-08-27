First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 496.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.54.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
