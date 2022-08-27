First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.09 and last traded at $54.09. 5,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.