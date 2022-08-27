First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.09 and last traded at $54.09. 5,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 22,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.15.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 134.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

