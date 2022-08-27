FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.19 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.