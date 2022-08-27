FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

