Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.