Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.