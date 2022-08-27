Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 308 ($3.72) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

FTTRF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Forterra has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

