Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 39,440 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

