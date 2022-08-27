Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.
Fortress Biotech Trading Down 4.7 %
FBIO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
