Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SEB Equities raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $1.98 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.