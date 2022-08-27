Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the July 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Fortune Minerals
