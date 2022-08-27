Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the July 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

