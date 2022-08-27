Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.68

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.68 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 38.35 ($0.46). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47), with a volume of 203,624 shares trading hands.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.68. The stock has a market cap of £118.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Further Reading
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.