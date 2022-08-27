Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.68

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.68 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 38.35 ($0.46). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47), with a volume of 203,624 shares trading hands.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.68. The stock has a market cap of £118.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foxtons Group Company Profile

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($76,123.73). In related news, insider Peter Rollings purchased 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,865.56 ($10,712.37). Also, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($76,123.73). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 347,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,227.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

