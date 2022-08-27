Fractal Hits Market Capitalization of $438,588.39 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $438,588.39 and $23,468.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

