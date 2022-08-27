Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sergio Mancilla Sells 878 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $24,750.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,985.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

FDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

