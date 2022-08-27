Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $27,983.59 and approximately $258.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00830818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,275,283 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,167 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.