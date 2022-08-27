GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $722,938.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $722,938.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.