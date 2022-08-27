Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Up 99,900%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) shares rose 99,900% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Gafisa Trading Up 99,900.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Gafisa

(Get Rating)

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.