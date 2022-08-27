Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Up 853.9% in August

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, an increase of 853.9% from the July 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of Galantas Gold stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Galantas Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
About Galantas Gold
