Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.19

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 360,377 shares traded.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.75. The company has a market capitalization of £30.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

