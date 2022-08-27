Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Short Interest Update

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.