GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, RTT News reports. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAP Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

