GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Given Buy Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$10.09 price objective on the stock.

GCM Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$321.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63. GCM Mining has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$6.13.

GCM Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GCM Mining

About GCM Mining

In other news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$409,932.36. Insiders bought a total of 105,400 shares of company stock worth $427,270 over the last quarter.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

