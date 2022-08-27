General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $75.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.