Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 90.0% in August

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.
Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
