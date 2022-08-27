Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $996,017.84 and $833.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003978 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00128610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

