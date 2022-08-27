GeoDB (GEO) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

GeoDB (GEO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 62% against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $413,673.52 and $1,823.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003829 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086094 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

