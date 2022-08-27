GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

