Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 90,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 35,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYS – Get Rating) by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,399 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 31.70% of Global X Solar ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

