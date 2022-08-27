Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GXTG traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,393. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

