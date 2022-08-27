Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Globant Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $213.79 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.03. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

