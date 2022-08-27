GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.21 Million

GoChain (GO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. GoChain has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $142,469.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,188,906,545 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

