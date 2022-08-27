Goldex Token (GLDX) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Goldex Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldex Token has a total market cap of $198,664.01 and $12,154.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldex Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Goldex Token Coin Profile

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldex Token

