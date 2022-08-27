Goose Finance Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $70,221.40 and approximately $184.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003826 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085854 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

