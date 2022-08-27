Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Insider Activity

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 610,063 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,971,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,547,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.