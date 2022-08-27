Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 195,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

