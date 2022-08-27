Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00262295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.