Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 167,593 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
