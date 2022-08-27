Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 167,593 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

