Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

LON:GGP opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £337.86 million and a PE ratio of -41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.30).

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.