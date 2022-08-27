Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 617,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $217,709. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

