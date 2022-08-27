Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 617,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $217,709. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

