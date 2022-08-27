Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 35,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

