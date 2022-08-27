Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 35,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.33.
About Greenbriar Capital
